Jury selection begins for man charged with killing Sioux City homeowner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial against a Siouxland man charged with first-degree murder.

Gary Dains Jr. was arrested last summer for burglarizing a Sioux City home. He’s now on trial for killing homeowner Paul Smith on July 16 of last year.

Court documents say Dains had previously stolen from Smith when he returned to Smith’s home in July. A fight broke out when Smith told Dains to leave.

Court documents say Dains told police Smith was breathing but not talking when he left the house with about $120 and Smith’s car.

Dains reportedly told police he stole the items to sell them to buy methamphetamine.

Dains pled not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree theft, and first-degree burglary. He’s being held on a $1 million bond in the Woodbury County Jail.