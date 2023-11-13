SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor kicked off on Monday with jury selection followed by interviews of the first witness.

Kim Taylor was seated in the defense chair after being charged with more than 50 counts of election fraud during elections in which her husband was on the ballot.

Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Supervisor of the 5th District, the Department of Justice said.

Representatives of the U.S. government claimed in their opening statements that Kim Taylor jeopardized free and fair elections when she “stole votes” from voters by casting false or fraudulent voting materials.

Kim Taylor allegedly had been working on her husband’s campaign for nearly a decade, when she offered to help members of Sioux City’s Vietnamese community and their families under the guise of translating documents, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also accused Kim Taylor of mistranslating the documents, along with collecting blank ballots from families that would later be submitted.

Representatives claim that evidence will prove that Kim Taylor altered the election results and that she wanted her husband to win “by any means necessary.”

The defense claimed during their opening statements that there was no scheming or fraud and that Kim Taylor has been helping voters for over a decade. Furthermore, she has spent time helping the Vietnamese community with documents that had nothing to do with elections, such as job applications.

Due to the ballots being solely in English, members of the Vietnamese community required assistance with voting materials, according to the defense.

The defense also noted that picking up and delivering voting materials was legal at the time, but it is not anymore.

Jeremy Taylor has been declared a “non-indicted coconspirator” in the case which the defense called “nonsense.”

Woodbury County Sheriff Sheehan, State Senator Rocky DeWitt, and County Auditor Pat Gill will be testifying during the trial, but the defense claimed that those individuals have been affected by bias.

The first witness also took the stand on Monday, telling the court that the voting materials went missing while she was at work, so she had to request new documents. The auditor’s office informed her that those materials had already been submitted.

The documents that were submitted under her name were presented during the trial, and Doan informed the court that she did not recognize the handwriting on the materials.

Doan reiterated that she did not give anyone permission to fill out or submit any voting documents on her behalf and she does not know who would have done so.

The jury returned to the courthouse on Tuesday morning and more witnesses are expected to take the stand as the trial continues.