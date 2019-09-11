Jury finds Sioux City man guilty of deadly stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of a deadly stabbing in October of 2018.

A Sioux City man accused of stabbing his roommate to death is now claiming self-defense.

Elmi Said, 39, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday in Woodbury County Court. Said is charged in connection with the death of Guled Nur.

According to court documents, the two men got into a fight in an apartment with Said stabbing his roommate several times before he stumbled out into the hallway and collapsed, later dying from the injuries. Part of the altercation was caught on security cameras.

Said will be sentenced November 1.