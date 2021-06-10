Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A St. Louis man involved in a shooting that took place in Sioux City last year was acquitted of attempted murder, as well as other charges.

According to court documents, Tracy Smith was found not guilty of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

However, Smith was found guilty of carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.



Documents said in May of 2020, Smith went to 509 Isabella Street and started a disturbance with a woman. Officials reported the woman’s father was at the house and followed Smith and his friends when they left the residence in their vehicle. Authorities said the driver stopped the vehicle at W 3rd and Myrtle Street and Smith fired numerous shots with a 9 mm handgun, which hit the woman’s father’s vehicle at least three times.

A sentencing has been scheduled for July 26 at 10 a.m.