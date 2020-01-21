Closings
There are currently 99 active closings. Click for more details.

Jury finds man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Yankton woman

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced on Tuesday that a jury found a man guilty in the March 2019 death of a Yankton woman.

A Yankton County jury found Stephen R. Falkenberg, 45, of Yankton, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter of Tamara LaFramboise, 46, of Yankton.

LaFramboise’s body was discovered in Menominee County, Michigan, on March 16, 2019.

Second-degree murder is a class B felony that carries the punishment of mandatory life imprisonment and up to a $50,000 fine.

First-degree manslaughter is a class C felony that carries up to life imprisonment and $50,000 fines.

Falkenberg’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2 at 2 p.m. in Yankton.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office handled the prosecution.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Yankton County Sherrif’s Office, the Yankton Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Michigan authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories