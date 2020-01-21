Jury finds man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Yankton woman

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced on Tuesday that a jury found a man guilty in the March 2019 death of a Yankton woman.

A Yankton County jury found Stephen R. Falkenberg, 45, of Yankton, guilty of 2nd Degree murder and 1st Degree manslaughter of Tamara LaFramboise, 46, of Yankton.

LaFramboise’s body was discovered in Menominee County, Michigan, on March 16, 2019.

2nd Degree murder is a class B felony that carries the punishment of mandatory life imprisonment and up to a $50,000 fine.

1st Degree manslaughter is a class C felony that carries up to life imprisonment and $50,000 fines.

Falkenberg’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2 at 2 p.m. in Yankton.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office handled the prosecution.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Yankton County Sherrif’s Office, the Yankton Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Michigan authorities.