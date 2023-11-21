SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A jury in the federal case of Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, has reached a verdict.

A day after final testimony and closing arguments were presented, the jury reconvened Tuesday in the federal courthouse in Sioux City and announced that they found Kim Taylor guilty on all 52 counts of voter fraud charges, which include the following: 26 charges of false information in registering and voting, three charges of fraudulent registration, and the remaining 23 charges of fraudulent voting.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Kim Taylor was first arrested on the counts of voter fraud in January, when the U.S. Department of Justice accused that she was involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary election while Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Woodbury County Supervisor of the 5th District.

The trial started on Nov. 13 with the final testimony and closing arguments presented on Nov. 20. Throughout the case, multiple witnesses took the stand.

Jeremy Taylor was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a trial brief in the case, but he did not take the stand during the trial.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.