Jury finds Denison man guilty of selling more than 500 grams of meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dension man was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Friday in federal court.

Juan Lopez-Zuniga, 50, was convicted after a four-day trial in Sioux City. The verdict was handed out after about three hours of jury deliberations.

Lopez-Zuniga faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, $10,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release after any prison.

Court documents said that Lopez-Zuniga was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from October 2015 through September 2016 in the Dension area.

Officials said he traveled with other co-conspirators, some of them have already been convicted for their participation, from Dension to Worthington, Minnesota to deliver half-pound quantities of meth.

Authorities said they were traveling to for further distribution in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

The court documents said that Lopez-Zuniga returned to Denison with the money from the drug sales.

He was taken into United States Marshal’s custody after the verdict was given and will remain in their custody until sentencing.

U.S District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will sentence Lopez-Zuniga after a presentence report is prepared.