SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The largest dinosaur exhibit in the nation is coming to Sioux City in April.

Jurassic Quest will be bringing photorealistic dinosaurs to the Siouxland Expo Center from April 8 to 10 after a hiatus due to COVID, according to the release from Spectra.

According to a release, Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family ‘edutainment’ shows to re-launch since the outbreak of COVID-19, and comes with life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area, bounce houses, and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Families will be able to walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see which dinosaurs ‘ruled’ on land and ‘deep-dive’ into the Ancient Oceans exhibit. There they will see the life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon, the largest apex predator to exist.

Families will also be able to meet the babies Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. The release indicated that families may catch one of five ‘Dino-trainers’ Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, or Park Ranger Marty.

The release stated that Jurassic Quest works with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in detail from teeth size to textured skin, fur, or feathers, and draws on the latest research.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur exhibit at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. The release indicated that some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but it is advised to call the venue beforehand to make any necessary arrangements.

Tickets start at $19 and include a refund guarantee in the event of a show cancellation or postponement, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.