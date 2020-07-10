Junior League of Sioux City holds panel to speak about diversity in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders took time to spotlight diversity and togetherness in the community.

Thursday night at Camp High Hopes, the Junior League of Sioux City held a “Celebrate Diversity” panel event for community members to hear from leaders about diversity in Siouxland.

Guest speakers include activists and professionals from the area, sharing their stories and experiences as people of color.

“We still do go through some things on the job, in the community. So, we’re just going to talk about that, and how to bridge the gap, and how to come together as a community to handle all of these difficult things that’s happening to us right now,” said Mike Brown, one of the guest speakers.

The Junior League of Sioux City is a women-driven organization for improving communities with volunteering.

