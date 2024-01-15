SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project that provides free menstrual hygiene products to Sioux City schools will be expanding to address period poverty in Siouxland.

According to a release from the Junior League of Sioux City, “period poverty” is defined as being unable to afford menstrual hygiene products. To address the issue, the organization will be working with school nurses and administrators to provide menstrual supplies in local schools.

The release states that one in five girls miss a day of school due to a lack of proper feminine hygiene products, which prompted the Junior League of Sioux City to create the Period Pantry Project.

The project committee has purchased and collected donations to be distributed to Siouxland schools. The items will be available during the school day, and those in need will be allowed to pack bags for home, work, and extra-curricular activities.

The release specified that when the pantry begins to run low on supplies, the League will restock at no cost to the schools or students.

The Period Pantry Project currently serves six Sioux City Community School District middle and high schools. The release states that the project will expand on January 22, bringing products to the South Sioux City Community School District as well. With the completion of this delivery, the Period Pantry Project will have distributed over 12,000 products.