Junior League of Sioux City awards over $10,000 in grants to local organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Junior League of Sioux City announced on Thursday that 12 Siouxland organizations have been awarded a total of $10,863.38 through the Mildred Anderson Community Grants.

The grants were given to the following organizations:

Center for Siouxland

City of Salix

GiGi’s Playhouse of Sioux City, LLC

Heartland Counseling Service, Inc.

Life Skills Training Center, Inc.

Makerspace Sioux City

Mary J. Treglia Community House

Pier Center for Autism

Quota International of Sioux City

Sunrise Retirement Community

UnityPoint Health-St.Luke’s Foundation

Women Aware

The grants were made possible through a gift to the Junior League of Sioux City in 1988 by Mildred Anderson.

The funds received were placed in an Endowment with the Siouxland Foundation and have continued to grow and support the Junior League in contributing to area organizations.

“The league continues to be thankful for the generosity of Mildred Anderson and the opportunity to help so many deserving non-profits, especially during this difficult time,” Vice President of Community, Nikki Nobbe said.

During the week of May 4, the Junior League will share video announcements of the grant awards on their Facebook page.

