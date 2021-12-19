SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, the Junior League of Sioux City held their annual Santa Day.

Over at their Discovery Store on West 7th street, families could get their pictures taken with Santa for free and do a little shopping while they were there.

Organizers of the event said it’s an important way they give back.

“I think it’s so important for families that maybe don’t have an opportunity or the means to go and see Santa or pay for those expensive photos. We actually let parents take as many photos as they like while their down here, and it gives us a good reminder of our presence in the community,” said Melissa Perera with Junior League of Sioux City.

The Junior League of Sioux City also celebrates a hundred years here in Siouxland this year.