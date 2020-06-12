June’s History at High Noon presentation to feature first decade of 20th Century in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum is offering its monthly History at High Noon program online this month.

History at High Noon: Sioux City 1900-1910 will take place online on June 18.

Tom Munson, Archives Manager at the museum, will present the program to those interested in virtually attending.

For those wanting to attend the virtual History at High Noon session, click here.

The website will also have 13 previous presentations available to look through again.

The June presentation will talk about:

The Boom and Bust Era of the 1890s and the outbreak of the Great War, the first decade of the 20th Century was a time of conservative, but constant development in Sioux City according to museum officials.

The economy in Sioux City became more-strongly rooted in agricultural and livestock processing, manufacturing, and distribution during this era.

The opening of Armour & Co., the founding of the Sioux City Grain Exchange, and the start of the Interstate Livestock Fair.

Disasters like Perry Creek floods in 1908 and 1909, and the Pelletier Fire of 1904, which forced the reconstruction of much of the downtown area.

New schools, churches, and hospitals starting to meet the city’s expanding population and new immigrant communities during this era.

The 1900-1910 presentation is the second in a series of decades in Sioux City history to be featured.

The Sioux City Public Museum is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 until further notice.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or by clicking here.

