June E. Nylen Cancer Center unveils new CT scanner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City medical facility is looking towards the future with a piece of new equipment.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has unveiled its upgraded CT scanner.

It offers several innovations that will help diagnose cancer and plan treatment.

Cancer center officials say that the purchase of a new CT machine was delayed until this particular model was made available.

“Our patients that come here frequently notice that it is faster, we actually have a new injector system along with the CT scanner too so we’re able to. It has been pretty seamless and our staff has really done a great job in the transition,” said Makayla Davidson with the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has been treating cancer in Siouxland for more than 20 years.

