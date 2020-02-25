June E. Nylen Cancer Center to hold free skin cancer screening in March

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will have an opportunity to attend a free skin cancer screening.

The free screening will be on March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The event’s goal is to encourage adults who have not been checked by their family physicians to take advantage of the free screening.

There will be local dermatologists from Midlands Clinic and Tri-State Specialists to provide a full-body check or you can request to check a certain spot or area.

To register for the screening, call (712) 252-9302. Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling an appointment is encouraged to reduce the waiting time.

Early diagnosis is very important before any cancer spreads to other organs in the body.

If the cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate for skin cancer is 99%.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), skin cancer was one of the top five cancer diagnoses in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota in 2019.

The ACS also said that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

Some symptoms of skin cancer include:

A = asymmetrical moles or skin spots

B = border that is jagged or irregular

C = color that is uneven

D = diameter larger than a pea

E – evolved/changed over weeks or months

Officials said having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for skin cancer.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Association recommends that you checked your skin regularly and report any changes to your doctor.

The AAD also said the best screening is a full skin examination with a dermatologist.