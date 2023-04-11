SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The June E. Nylen Cancer Center will be holding a concert this weekend to raise funds for a program that offers financial assistance to struggling patients.

Christie Finnegan with the June E. Nylen Cancer Center visited the KCAU 9 studio Tuesday to tell all about the Rock The Cure benefit concert taking place this weekend.

Performing at the concert will be The Breakfast Club, a 1980’s tribute band.

The funds will benefit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center’s Patient Assistance Fund.

“That Patient Assistance Fund actually, patients can apply when they’re struggling, and we will offset rent, mortgage, gas, groceries, utilities, thing like that, to free up those daily living expenses so they can put it towards their treatment costs,” Finnegan said.

The concert will be held Saturday, April 15, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.