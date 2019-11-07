June E. Nylen Cancer Center highlights National Lung Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and a Siouxland organization is offering screenings as part of it.

The screenings are available at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center all year, but due to the national awareness month, they are offering a special rate if people are not covered by insurance.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the National Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA) are highlighting the “Shine A Light for Lung Cancer Awareness” campaign meant to educate communities on the importance of early detection and risk factors for lung cancer.

The screenings are recommended for current or former smokers between the ages of 55 and 77. If someone has lung concerns or risk factors, they should speak with their physician about being screened.

A physician’s order is required as this screening is covered by most insurances.

“Annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (CT) [Lung Screening] can find lung cancers in their earliest stage when the cancer is most easily treated, says Krista McCullough, Executive Director at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. “A CT scan for lung cancer is a safe and non-invasive procedure with a minimal amount of radiation exposure.”

Some factors that can increase your risk for lung cancer are:

Smoking

Second-hand smoke or passive smoking

Familial disposition

Exposure to asbestos

Exposure to radon gas

Prolonged exposure to air pollution from vehicles, industry, power plants, chemicals

History of other lung disease

The Cancer Center has completed about 400 CT Lung Screenings over the last two years, with one out of ten finding positive results requiring additional follow up.

Some facts about lung cancer:

Lung cancer is the leading cancer in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lung cancer leads to the most cancer-related deaths in men and women in every ethnic group, even in non-smokers.

As many as 20% of people who pass away from lung cancer in the United States every year have never smoked or used any other form of tobacco.

It takes the lives of more people than prostate, colon, and breast cancer combined.

Lung cancer often has no symptoms until it has spread. Because of the size of the lungs, tumors can grow for awhile without causing symptoms.

When lung cancer symptoms do occur, they vary depending on the type of lung cancer and location and size of the tumor.

Some lung cancer symptoms are similar to those of other common illnesses.

Latest Stories