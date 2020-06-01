June 1 Dakota County COVID-19 update

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Monday.

The county now tallies 1,681 positive cases of the virus, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the county totals 20 COVID-19-related deaths.

4,585 residents have been tested for the virus.

Latest Coronavirus Stories