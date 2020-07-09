July 9: Woodbury County reports 11 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.
Health officials said the additional cases are from the 205 tests reported on Wednesday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:23 a.m. on July 9, there are a total of 3,276 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.
SDHD mentions that 3,125 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.
Woodbury County has 107 active cases of COVID-19.
Health officials reported that out of the 280 total hospitalizations that 230 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.
