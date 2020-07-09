July 9: Dakota County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

Dakota County has a total of 1,805 positive cases of the virus.

There were no new deaths, which means the death toll remains at 38.

DCHD isn’t reporting the number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 6,982 tests performed, 5,177 of them came back negative.

Restrictions in Dakota County were eased Monday as the county moved to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

