July 8: Dakota County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

Dakota County has a total number of 1,800 positive cases of COVID-19.

There were no new virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 38.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 6,926 tests performed, 5,126 of them came back negative.

Restrictions in Dakota County were eased Monday as the county moved to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

