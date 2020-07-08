July 8: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 111 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 8:53 a.m. on June 8, there are a total of 3,261 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,107 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 279 total hospitalizations that 230 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.