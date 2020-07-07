July 7: Woodbury County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 66 tests reported on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:26 a.m. on July 7, there are a total of 3,256 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,072 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 140 active cases of the virus.

Health officials reported that out of the 278 total hospitalizations that 227 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

