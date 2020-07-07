July 7: Dakota County reports 4 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

Dakota County has a total of 1,797 cases.

There was one new death, keeping the county total at 38.

The county’s health department said out of the 6,897 tests performed, 5,100 of them came back negative.

Restrictions in Dakota County were eased Monday as the county moved to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.