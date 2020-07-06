July 6: Woodbury County reports 12 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 128 tests reported on Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:55 a.m. on July 6, there are a total of 3,247 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,060 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 143 active cases of the virus.

Health officials reported that out of the 274 total hospitalizations that 226 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

