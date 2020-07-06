July 6: Dakota County reports 4 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

The total number of positive cases in the county is 1,793.

Health officials announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 37.

DCHD isn’t reporting the total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 6,868 tests performed, 5,075 of them came back negative.

Restrictions in Dakota County are to be eased Monday as the county moves to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

