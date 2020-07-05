July 5: More COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

The additional cases are from the 128 tests that were reported on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:37 a.m. on July 5, there are 3,220 positive cases of the virus in the county.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

The county’s health department said there are 3,041 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 135 active cases of COVID-19.

SDHD mentions that out of the 272 total hospitalizations that 226 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

