July 4th: Where to shoot off fireworks in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders may be wondering where and when they’re allowed to discharge fireworks this year.

IOWA

Carroll doesn’t allow the use of first-class and second-class consumer fireworks within the city limits. Violators are subject to a simple misdemeanor which is punishable by a $250 fine.

Denison doesn’t allow the use of first-class and second-class consumer fireworks within the city limits. Violators are subject to a simple misdemeanor which is punishable by a $250 fine.

Estherville

If Estherville citizens want to discharge first-class and second-class consumer fireworks within city limits, they must fill out an application for the City Council to review along with proof of insurance. Novelty fireworks are permitted in Estherville.

Fireworks are allowed in Ida Grove from the Saturday before the Fourth of July to the Sunday after Fourth of July. They can be discharged between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., however, on the Fourth of July and Saturdays within the permitted time, residents can discharge fireworks until 11 p.m.

Violators of this ordinance are subject to a simple misdemeanor which is punishable by a $250 fine.

Firework Classifications according to the State of Iowa

Hawarden allows residents to discharge fireworks from June 28 to July 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, residents can use fireworks from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Le Mars allows its residents to discharge fireworks from July 3 to July 5 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Fireworks are allowed to be discharged on private property with permission from the owner, but they may not be used in parks, public property, buildings, or right of way. Fireworks cannot be discharged by anyone wanting to use them recklessly or dangerously. Violators can be issued a misdemeanor with a $250 fine.

Mapleton

Mapleton allows fireworks to be discharged from July 3 to July 4 during the hours of 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the city doesn’t allow anyone under 18 to discharge or possess a consumer firework without parent supervision. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged in public parks, city-owned property, or on public roads/streets/alleys.

Fireworks are allowed to be discharged in Sioux Center from June 13 to July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, and the Saturday before and after, the hours are extended to 11 p.m.

“Fireworks can be part of celebrating together and having fun, but they also bring possible safety concerns,” said Sioux Center Police Chief Mike Halma. “We ask Sioux Center residents to use safety and common sense as they celebrate to prevent injuries and property damage. It’s good to have fun, but also important to be safe while we have fun.”

Violators can be punished with a $250 fine.

Sheldon

From June 20 to July 5 between 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Sheldon community is allowed to use fireworks. On the Fourth of July, fireworks are allowed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents are only allowed to use fireworks on their own property or property with permission.

Anyone younger than 18 is not allowed to purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision, and people showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use are not allowed to possess or discharge fireworks.

Salix

The City of Salix doesn’t have firework ordinances, and they ask residents to follow the state law.

Rock Rapids

From June 29 to July 7, Rock Rapids allows the use of fireworks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on July 4). No one under the age of 18 is allowed to use fireworks unsupervised.

Sloan allows the discharge of fireworks from June 30 to July 8 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., however, on the Saturday and Sunday before the Fourth of July and the Fourth of July, they can be discharged until 11 p.m.

Sky lanterns are not permitted unless it’s attached to a retrievable rope.

Residents are only allowed to use fireworks on their own property or property with written permission.

Public parks, city-owned property, public roads, streets, or alleys are not areas permitted for firework usage.

Anyone younger than 18 is not allowed to possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision, and people showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use are not allowed to possess or discharge fireworks.

The City of Spencer doesn’t allow the use of first-class consumer fireworks unless there is a permit issued for the display.

Spirit Lake only allows fireworks to be used from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Violators can be fined $250. Residents aren’t allowed to discharge fireworks on public land.

Sioux City allows private property discharging of fireworks on the following days and times:

July 3 – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

December 31 – 1 p.m. to midnight

January 1 – midnight to 12:30 a.m.

Residents are only allowed to use fireworks on their own property or property with written permission.

Public parks, city-owned property, public roads, streets, or alleys are not areas permitted for firework usage.

People that violate these rules can be given a simple misdemeanor and fined a minimum amount of $250 on private property and $500 on city property.

Anyone younger than 18 is not allowed to purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision, and people showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use are not allowed to possess or discharge fireworks.

Questions regarding the use of fireworks can be answered by calling Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.

According to their website, Storm Lake only allows fireworks to be used on July 3 and 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks aren’t permitted on public property which includes parks, streets, alleys, and sidewalks.

Permitted Fireworks:

Cone fountains

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter Sparklers

Ground, hand-held sparkling devices

Ground Spinners

Illuminating Torches

Toy smoke devices

Wheels

Wire or dipped sparklers

Not Permitted Fireworks:

Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes

Chasers

Helicopter and aerial spinners

Firecrackers

Mine and shell devices

Missile-type rockets

Roman candles

Skyrockets and bottle rockets

Violators can be punished with a simple misdemeanor and a fine up to $500, and citations can be issues for firework use violations.

SOUTH DAKOTA

North Sioux City

North Sioux City allows fireworks to be discharged from 7 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. from June 27 to the Sunday after July 4.

Tea allows fireworks on July 3 to July 5 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Vermillion allows the use of novelty fireworks.

Yankton does not allow fireworks.

NEBRASKA:

Dakota City allows the use of fireworks from June 30 to July 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

South Sioux City

Officials with South Sioux City said fireworks are only permitted to be discharged from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 24 to July 3. Fireworks are also allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

At the City Of South Sioux City, we will be enforcing the following rules for Fireworks discharge from June 24 to July 3 from 8 – 10p.m. and from 8 to 11 p.m. on July 4. South Sioux City Officials

Norfolk allows the discharge of fireworks from June 25 to July 4 at midnight.

June 25 to July 2 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 8 a.m. to midnight (July 4)

Officials ask residents to make sure the area of discharge will be clear of any obstructions, have a water source close by, and follow directions on each firework product.