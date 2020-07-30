July 30: Woodbury County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 177 tests reported on Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:43 a.m. on July 30, there are a total of 3,588 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,220 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 312 total hospitalizations that 263 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

