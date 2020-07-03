July 3: Woodbury County reports 9 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

The additional cases are from the 88 tests that were reported on Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:45 a.m. on July 3, there are 3,202 positive cases of the virus in the county.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

The county’s health department said there are 3,034 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 124 active cases of COVID-19.

SDHD mentions that out of the 272 total hospitalizations that 224 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

