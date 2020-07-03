July 3: Dakota County reports 4 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

Dakota County has a total of 1,789 positive cases of the virus.

Health officials announced no new virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 37.

DCHD isn’t reporting the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department mentions that out of the 6,777 tests performed that 4,988 of them came back negative.

