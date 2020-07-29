July 29: 6 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 81 new test results.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:38 a.m. on July 29, there are a total of 3,577 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,199 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 311 total hospitalizations, 263 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.