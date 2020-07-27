July 27: Dakota County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

Dakota County has a total of 1,857 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials reported no new virus-deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 41.

The county’s health department said out of the 8,132 tests performed, 6,275 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

Latest Stories