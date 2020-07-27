July 27: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 179 tests reported Sunday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:48 a.m. on July 27, there are a total of 3,561 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47

SDHD mentions that 3,182 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus in the county.

Health officials reported that out of the 308 total hospitalizations that 258 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.