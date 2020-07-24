July 24: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 159 tests reported Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:20 a.m. on July 24, there are a total of 3,516 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,168 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 304 total hospitalizations that 257 have been hospitalized and discharged.