July 23: Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

Dakota County has a total number of 1,849 positive cases.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 41.

The county’s health department said out of the 7,982 tests performed, 6,133 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often, and sanitizing common areas.

