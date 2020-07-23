July 23: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 146 test results reported on Wednesday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:46 a.m. on July 23, there are a total of 3,506 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,160 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 304 total hospitalizations that 256 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.