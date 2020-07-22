July 22: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 121 tests results reported on July 21.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:10 a.m. on July 22, there are a total of 3,493 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related deaths, with 47 total deaths in the county.

SDHD mentions that 3,154 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 303 total hospitalizations, 254 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.