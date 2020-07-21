July 21: Woodbury County officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 128 tests results reported on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:56 a.m. on July 21, there are a total of 3,483 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 46.

SDHD mentions that 3,150 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 301 total hospitalizations that 249 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.