July 20: Woodbury County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 100 tests that were reported on Sunday.

The county’s health department confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 46.

SDHD said there are 3,143 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:50 a.m. on July 20, there are 3,463 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county has a total of 274 active cases of the virus.

Health officials reported out of the 298 total hospitalizations that 245 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

On Sunday, SDHD actually confirmed 25 more cases of the virus out of the 291 tests that they reported on Saturday.

The county’s health department said IDPH has been experiencing a backlog of results that were not updating in the system, and daily case counts are changing as they process the backlog.

It appears that the state database was not updating fully on July 17-19, 2020 because the new cases and new test results reported for those days are now showing higher numbers than they were when they were originally reported. Today’s report is showing corrected numbers that match what is now being shown from the state database. From the Siouxland District Health Department

