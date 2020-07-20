July 20: Dakota County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,842.
Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 41.
DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.
Out of the 7,876 tests performed, 6,034 of them came back negative.
The county’s health department the additional cases are a sum of the new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
