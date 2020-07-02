JULY 2: Woodbury County reports more than 10 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 190 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10 a.m. on July 2, there are a total of 3,186 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,016 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 271 total hospitalizations that 224 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.