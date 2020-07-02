JULY 2: 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,785.

There was one new death, raising the county total at 37.

The county’s health department said there have been 4,965 negative tests.

Restrictions in Dakota County will be eased next week as the county moves to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.