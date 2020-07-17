July 17: Woodbury County officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 145 test results on Thursday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:35 a.m. on July 17, there are a total of 3,415 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 46.

SDHD mentions that 3,137 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 297 total hospitalizations that 245 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Percentage of positive tests in Woodbury County for the week. July 9 Update

SDHD said the county has been experiencing downward trends since peaking in late April. Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread. This includes the following.