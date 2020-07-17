July 17: Dakota County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

Dakota County has a total number of 1,830 positive cases of the virus.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 41.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 7,744 tests performed, 5,914 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

