July 16: Woodbury County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Thursday morning.

Health officials said the additional cases came from 175 tests reported Wednesday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:07 a.m. on July 16, there are a total of 3,389 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. It also shows that 18,261 people have been tested.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related death, bringing the county’s death total to 46.

SDHD mentions that 3,122 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 290 total hospitalizations, 241 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Percentage of positive tests in Woodbury County for the week. July 9 Update

SDHD said the county has been experiencing downward trends since peaking in late April. Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread. This includes the following.