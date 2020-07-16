July 16: Dakota County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

Dakota County has a total number of 1,826 positive cases.

Health officials confirmed two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 41.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 7,733 tests performed, 5,907 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often, and sanitizing common areas.

