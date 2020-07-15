July 15: Woodbury County reports 22 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 263 tests reported on Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:20 a.m. on July 15, there are a total of 3,370 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 45.

The new death is an older adult man between the ages of 61 and 80. SDHD said it extends their sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Health officials mention that 3,111 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 289 total hospitalizations that 239 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Stories