July 15: Dakota County reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

Dakota County has a total number of 1,822 positive cases of the virus.

Health officials also confirmed no new deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 39.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 7,690 tests performed, 5,868 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

Latest Stories